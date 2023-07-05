GOOVIS G3 Max 5K OLED cinematic display headset HMD

The GOOVIS G3 Max is a lightweight 5K OLED cinematic display headset that allows you to enjoy your very own personal theatre wherever you may be. Featuring a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels in each eye the lightweight headset weighs 300 g and features antifog technology and a glass free design. Sit back and enjoy your favorite films in stunning high-resolution in your own personal cinema and gaming head mounted display (HMD).

Early bird bonuses are now available for the unique project from roughly $799 or £629 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“GOOVIS G3 Max is the most advanced 5K OLED HMD, which features a 2560*1440 high resolution, 3528PPI, FOV 65°, and offers you an incredible immersive cinematic and gaming experience with high image quality, no edge blurry nor screen door effect. Built-in intelligent chip and cutting-edge speakers, G3 Max can bring you a real Blu-ray 3D experience. G3 Max has diopter and pupillary distance adjustments for optimum viewing comfort.”

“The GOOVIS G3 Max adopts the most advanced Micro-OLED displays, providing the most delicate and smooth visual experience for the user. It is equivalent to a 1000-inch ultra-clear giant screen effect at a distance of 20 meters. With the best FOV 65° for an immersive viewing angle, allows you to enjoy the stunning feeling of an IMAX giant screen movie anytime and anywhere.”

If the GOOVIS G3 Max campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the GOOVIS G3 Max 5K OLED cinematic display headset project look at the promotional video below.

“The GOOVIS G3 Max can achieve a resolution of 2560*1440, giving you full detail in highlights and shadows. Compared to ordinary displays, the G3 Max can provide you with a clearer, smoother, and more delicate picture quality experience. G3 Max achieves a perfect balance between FOV PPI and PPD, with a high resolution of 3528 PPI and 46 PPD. There’s no screen door effect when watching or playing video games. Every detail can be seen clearly, giving you an unprecedented visual experience.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the 5K OLED cinematic display headset, jump over to the official GOOVIS G3 Max crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

