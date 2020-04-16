Chuwi LarkBox mini PC with Intel Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake processor

Chinese hardware manufacturer Chuwi has teased a new mini PC the company has created in the form of the Chuwi LarkBox mini PC powered by an Intel Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake processor. The tiny PCas expected to be able to handle 4K 60 frames per second video output although due to its 6 watt, quad-core processor don’t expect massive performance.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Chuwi for the LarkBox mini PC, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals