CTL Chromebox CBx2 series powered by Intel 10th Generation processors

CTL has started taking pre-orders for its new Chromebox powered by Intel 10th Generation processors with prices staring from $729, saving you $70 off the recommended retail price of $799 for pre-ordering early. Two differnet versions of the CTL Chromebox CBx2 are available, offering a choice of Intel Celeron 5205U processor, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB storage or Intel i7 106010u processor supported by 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB of storage.

“he CTL Chromebox CBx2 is an energy efficient Chromebox that provides the functionality of a desktop without the bulk. Equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6, the CTL Chromebox CBx2 excels in delivering some of the fastest and most reliable wireless connectivity. An excellent device for distance learning and working from home, the CTL Chromebox CBx2 allows multiple devices to maintain a consistent and powerful connection to the internet without interruption or hassle.”

“Combined with optional White Glove provisioning service from CTL, this Chromebox is the perfect managed Chrome device for remote work workers, call centers, kiosks, and digital signage. “CTL’s priority is providing value through technology and the latest Chromebox CBx2 series does that,” says Erik Stromquist, CTL’s President. “CTL’s Chromebox CBx2 is the perfect solution for an education environment, enterprise setting or a personal workspace. It is essential to have convenience, functionality, and longevity in a Chrome device. The Chromebox CBx2 running Chrome OS is the perfect choice for any managed environment.”

CTL Chromebox CBx2 with Intel Celeron Processor Specifications:

– Intel Celeron Processor 5205U (2 MB Cache up to 1.90 GHz)

– 4 GB DDR4 RAM (16 GB upgrade available)

– 64 GB eMMC Storage

– Intel UHD Graphics 300/900 MHz (32 GB)

– Intel AX201 Wireless- Mu-MIMO, BT 5.1, up to 2.4 Gbps Max Speed

– 3 USB 3.0 ports (two on front, one on rear)

– 1 USB 2.0 (rear)/1 USB-C (rear)/2 HDMI

– 1 Audio Jack

– 1 SD Card reader

– VESA Mount

-Chrome OS

CTL Chromebox CBx2 with Intel i7 Processor Specifications:

– Intel Core i7-10610U Processor (8 MB Cache up to 4.9 GHz)

– 8 GB DDR4 RAM (up to 64 GB upgrade available)

– 128 GB SSD

– Intel UHD Graphics up to 300/1150ghz (32 GB)

– Intel AX201 Wireless- Mu-MIMO, BT 5.1, up to 2.4 Gbps Max Speed

– 3 USB 3.0 ports (two on front, one on rear)

– 1 USB 2.0 (rear)/1 USB-C (rear)/2 HDMI

– 1 Audio Jack

– 1 SD Card reader

– VESA Mount

– Chrome OS

Featuring Intel HUD graphics, the CTL Chromebox CBx2 can be combined with monitors with up to 4K display for an all-in-one workstation or for digital signage. Upgrades inlcude up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM (2x16GB) the compact mini PC can support up to 128 GB of eMMC storage.

