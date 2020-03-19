Chrome and Chrome OS releases delayed

The development team responsible for creating and publishing updates for Chrome and Chrome OS which normally take place every six weeks, has announced the schedule has been paused for the current time due to adjusted work schedules. The coronavirus has forced companies to change their working arrangements with many working remotely rather than in close proximity.

Although the Dev channel has been updated to 82.0.4085.12 for Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms and the stable channel has been updated to 80.0.3987.149 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, which will roll out over the coming days/weeks. The Google Chrome developer team explains more :

Due to adjusted work schedules at this time, we are pausing upcoming Chrome and Chrome OS releases. Our primary objectives are to ensure they continue to be stable, secure, and work reliably for anyone who depends on them. We’ll continue to prioritize any updates related to security, which will be included in Chrome 80. Please, follow this blog for updates.

Google Chrome

Source : Google

