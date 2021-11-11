Chocolate 3D printer lets you create intricate designs in minutes

Chefs, bakers and culinary enthusiasts there would like to transform their FDM 3D printer to be able to print chocolate rather than the standard printing filament associated with desktop printers. Maybe interested in a new affordable food extruder specifically designed to be attached to FDM 3D printer frames called the LuckyBot. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $130 or £96 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Printing food is an interesting idea, but the food 3D printers on the market are too expensive. What we want is a flexible solution for food 3D printing, so we create LuckyBot – a replaceable 3D printer extruder. You can easily install it on your original 3D FDM printer, and print food in the shape you want in a flexible & affordable way.”

Chocolate 3D printer features

With the assumption that the LuckyBot crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the LuckyBot chocolate printer head project checkout the promotional video below.

“Not everyone could cook like a Michelin star chef, but what if we bring the 3D print technology to your kitchen? You can print all the exquisite desserts with your 3D printer, easy same as you use it to print filament. That’s why we create LuckyBot. It is compatible with most of the FDM 3D printers on the market. Just take a few minutes to install, then you can have a food 3D printer at a small cost.”

“LuckyBot is designed with a perfect size that is enough to fit most of FDM 3D printers on the market and utilize the printing size of the original 3D printer to allow you to print bigger size models.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the chocolate printer head, jump over to the official LuckyBot crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

