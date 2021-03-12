Cherry starring Tom Holland now premiers on Apple TV+

Apple Original film Cherry starring Tom Holland is now available to watch on Apple TV+ and tells the story of an army medic who becomes traumatized during his time serving in Iraq. Check out the movie trailer below to learn more about what you can expect. “In an epic odyssey of romance, war, drug addiction, and crime, a young man (Tom Holland) struggles to find his place in the world.”

“Cherry’ follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, ‘Cherry’ features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo).”

“When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, ‘Cherry’ is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.”

Source : Apple TV+

