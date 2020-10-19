Cherry Gentix Desktop wireless keyboard and mouse set €45



Cherry has launched a new wireless keyboard and mouse set in the form of the Cherry Gentix Desktop, offering an affordably priced, all-round wireless set. Connectivity is provided by support for wireless 2.4 GHz technology, and the keyboard is equipped with 10 multimedia keys and offers three status LEDs for Caps, Num, and Scroll lock. The symmetrical 6-button mouse also features a switchable resolution (1,000/2,000 dpi) and two thumb buttons for effortless Internet navigation.

“Everything a keyboard and mouse should be … It should be chic. Offer good quality. It has to be durable. And of course, budget-friendly. Here it is, our new all-rounder among the desktop sets: The CHERRY GENTIX DESKTOP. It is the perfect fusion of the popular CHERRY GENTIX Mouse with an uncompromisingly matching keyboard – both wireless! So if you’ve held the CHERRY GENTIX Mouse in your hands before, you already know: Working with GENTIX products feels good and enhances your desk in every way!”

“The semi-transparent, translucent design of the wrist rest is undoubtedly an eye-catcher. We also made sure that it not only looks good but is also ergonomically up-to-date. The CHERRY GENTIX DESKTOP is, therefore, the first choice – even for limited budgets.”

Features include :

– Proven CHERRY technology

– Chic and ergonomic design

– Integrated palm rest

– Flat height

– High-quality standard thanks to robust construction

– Durable key labeling

– 3 stable feet

– Wireless 2.4 GHz technology (up to 10 m range)

– Battery life up to 3 years and integrated battery status display

– Symmetrical 6-button mouse with switchable resolution (1,000/2,000 dpi)

Source : Cherry

