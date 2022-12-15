Cherry acquires XTRFY to build new mice, keyboards, headsets and more

Cherry well-known and respected for its keyboards and switches has this week announced the acquisition of gaming gear specialist XTRFY. For XTRFY, the acquisition offers a new foundation for continued expansion with the current Managing Director Joakim Jansson remaining in his position. It will be interesting to see how the two companies merged together over the coming months and what gaming products they create together.

“With this acquisition we are broadening our access to the growing gaming and esports community and bolstering our resources in the fields of product management and marketing, both through distributors and in the B2C business”, commented Rolf Unterberger, CEO of Cherry SE.”

Cherry acquires XTRFY

“Furthermore, we intend to leverage Xtrfy’s direct network in the international esports scene for the strategic expansion of our GAMING business area. We welcome the entire Xtrfy team to our global CHERRY family and look forward to working together to make our joint offering of innovative, high-quality gaming devices more compelling than ever.””

“CHERRY is a legendary brand in gaming and a pioneer in the field of mechanical keyboards. From launching our first Xtrfy keyboard in 2013 – equipped with CHERRY MX switches – to becoming part of CHERRY in 2023, has been an incredible journey and we are now ready to take on the future. With CHERRY as owners, we are looking forward to continuing to evolve Xtrfy, our products and partnerships with increased strength. Working with some of the best esports teams in the world already, we are looking to invest even more into the esports scene. The people behind Xtrfy will be working alongside CHERRY to take Xtrfy to new heights.”

Source : Press





