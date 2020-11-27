Unique handmade leather VogDUO phone charging stand from $45

VogDUO is a unique phone stand that supports all phones including that latest iPhone 12 and Android smartphones as well as the new Apple AirPods Pro case, says its creators. The this series includes an AirPods Pro Genuine Leather Case and a Premium Leather iPhone 12 stand. Both designs are focused on convenience but also provide excellent protection to your AirPods Pro and iPhone respectively.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $45 or £34, offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the VogDUO Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the VogDUO project play the promotional video below.

“The first of the series is the AirPods Pro Genuine Leather Case. AirPods are often too small to be found when needed. VogDUO brings more to the overall design which not only makes it secured enough but light weight enough for everyday carry. It makes the AirPods Pro feel barely-there around you. “

“Taking out the Airpods Pro from the case is also super convenient, all you have to do is just push from the bottom of the leather case. We design, We produce, We deliver, We are trying to deliver our passion to the users in the best way of shipping directly.”

Since 1997, the products VogDUO created has earned the brand a reputation for designing humanized and unique consumer electronics. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official VogDUO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

