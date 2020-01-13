Unique CharaChorder keyboard is now available to pre-order $200

A unique keyboard called the CharaChorder is now available to preorder at a discounted price providing the ability to “type at the speed of thought” say it’s creators. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the CharaChorder and its unique characteristics.

“CharaChorder is the first device to ever offer both character and chorded text entry modes. Users can type characters just like an ordinary keyboard or they can press all the letters in a word simultaneously and CharaChorder’s internal processor will automatically arrange the letters on their screen in real time. THIS ALLOWS USERS TO TYPE OVER 5X FASTER THAN IS PHYSICALLY POSSIBLE ON ANY KEYBOARD.”

“Type individual characters like a keyboard or press all the letters in a word simultaneously and CharaChorder’s internal processor will automatically arrange them on your screen in real time. Unlike a keyboard, CharaChorder switches detect 3-D rather than 1-D motion. Easier to learn, more ergonomic, and less wasted motion than a keyboard.”

For more information on the CharaChorder jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source: CC : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals