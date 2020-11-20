Chaos Walking movie starring Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Nick Jonas

A new movie from the director of The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow and based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go has been teased this week providing a glimpse of what you can expect from the Chaos Walking 2021 movie. Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star with Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo in Chaos Walking.

“In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.”

Chaos Walking will Premier sometime during 2021 is more information on a release date is confirmed by Lionsgate Movies we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Lionsgate Movies

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals