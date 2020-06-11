New ProGrade Digital CFexpress Type B memory cards are now even faster

ProGrade Digital has introduced its new CFexpress Type B memory cards offers next generation memory card performance by leveraging PCIe, Gen 3 interconnect with NVMe 1.3 host controller interface. ProGrade Digital CFexpress cards provide read speeds up-to 1,700 MB/s, and burst write speeds up-to 1,500 MB/s. Two performance levels are available: Cobalt label: delivers minimum sustained write speed of 1400 MB/s for both 325 GB and 650 GB cards.

“Since demonstrating the capabilities of CFexpress in early 2018, ProGrade Digital has been evolving this technology from the first cards introduced at the end of 2019 to these new, faster and lower power cards we are shipping today,” said Wes Brewer, founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital. “We are now able to offer the widest range of CFexpress card choices to meet both current and future needs of all leading-edge imaging applications. Coupled with our new CFexpress Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 high speed readers and our Refresh Pro performance restoration and health monitoring software application, our customers have a complete solution for capturing and downloading still and video images as well as enhancing their digital imaging workflow.”

CFexpress Cobalt

Maximum read speed 1700 MB/s

Burst write speed 1500 MB/s

Minimum sustained write speed 1400 MB/s

Capacities: 325 GB, 650 GB

CFexpress Gold

Maximum read speed 1700 MB/s

Burst write speeds up to 1500 MB/s

Minimum sustained write speeds up to 400 MB/s

Capacities: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB

CFexpress Type B Cobalt and Gold both deliver:

Fully compliant with CompactFlash Association 2.0 specification

NVMe host interface with PCIe Gen3 X2 interconnect

Extended battery life and low standby power through NVMe PS0 – PS4 support

Metal enclosure for improved durability and heat dissipation

Thermal throttling protects card from overheating

Unique serialized tracking of every card enabling identification of key components and manufacturing data for the highest quality control

Rigorous 100% full card testing down to individual memory chips for optimal quality

X-ray proof, shock-proof

Temperature ranges: operating 14 to 158°F/ -10 to 70°C; storage -4 to 185°F/ -20 to 85°C

3-year warranty

Source : TPU

