Caviar launches Rolex inspired iPhone 13 Pro that costs $17,000

Apple”s iPhone 13 Pro smartphones start at $999, if you are looking for something that costs a little more, Caviar have launched a new range of custom iPhones inspired by Rolex watches.

There are five different Rolex inspired iPhone 13 Pro models in the range with prices starting at $6,450 and the top model retailing for $17,150.

Caviar – manufacturer of luxury modifications of gadgets – on its website presented a new collection titled “Pair of Kings”. Caviar jewelers created five different designs for the iPhone 13 Pro that perfectly match the style of Rolex – a world-famous luxury watch brand.

Caviar designers and jewelers chose models that reflect Rolex aesthetics the best: Datejust 31 with olive green dial, gold Sky-Dweller with black dial, meteorite Cosmograph Daytona, Cellini Date in rose gold, and “nautical” Yacht-Master II.

Sergey Kitov, the founder of Caviar, commented on the reason his company decided to create “Pair of Kings”:

“Rolex is my favorite watch. And Caviar is my favorite creation. So I wanted to combine the best of these brands in one luxury device. That is why I called the collection “Pair of Kings”. Because Rolex is the King of watches and Caviar is the King of custom smartphones and accessories. ”

You can find out more details about these high end versions of the iPhone 13 Pro over at the Caviar website at the link below.

