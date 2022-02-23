Caviar launches gold Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Caviar has announced that it is launching a gold version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the company is also launching the handset in a range of other custom models.

as well as gold the handset will also be available in lightweight titanium, automotive carbon fiber, and laser engraving.

The flagship model of the collection is based on the Art Nouveau trend – Art Deco. The richness of gold, the absolute symmetry, and the predominance of clear lines make this modification of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra a real work of jewelry art.

The flagship Great Gatsby model is made of tempered titanium with a black PVD coating. Decorative elements made of jewelry alloy are coated with 24-karat gold. The smartphone is embellished with an embossed geometric pattern in an art deco style.

For those who love speed, dynamics, and sports cars, Caviar presented the model called Drive. The design of this smartphone is inspired by sports cars of the 1920-30s, such as Bugatti Atlantic, Mercedes-Benz Roadster, Talbot Lago. This exquisite design uses a lot of high-tech materials. Drive is made of tempered titanium with black PVD coating, decorated with black automotive carbon fiber, and reinforced with a protective titanium frame with decorative bolts.

You can find out more information about these custom versions of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra over at Caviar at the link below. The handset will be available from the 11th of March and prices will start at $5,980.

Source Caviar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals