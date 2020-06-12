Caviar iPhone 11 Pro Cyberphone shown off on video

Some of our readers will remember the Caviar iPhone 11 Pro Cyberphone that we heard about back in May.

The device was created by Caviar who are known for customizing smartphones with expensive materials, this device takes its design inspiration from the Tesla Cyber truck.

Now we get to have a look at the new Caviar iPhone 11 Pro Cyberphone in a video from Marques Brownlee, the handset is basically an iPhone 11 Pro with an expensive casing.

There are just 99 units of these being made and each one will cost up to $19,900 depending on the model, you can find out more details over at the Caviar website.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

