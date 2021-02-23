Caviar Gold PlayStation 5 $499,000

If your searching for a quick way to burn through $499,000, rather than put the money to good use, you might be interested in the Caviar Gold PlayStation 5 Golden Rock. Now, rather than purchasing a solid gold badge with “I am a complete idiot” engraved on it, you can now flash off a pimped up PlayStation 5 to friends and loved ones. The amazingly stylish PlayStation 5 is cast in solid gold and is marketed as a “real masterpiece of jewelry”.

“Caviar, a gadget customization company, has unveiled the cost of its new development, the Sony PlayStation 5 Golden Rock. A limited edition, consisting of not one, but nine pieces, will appear soon. The company will also create premium versions of the product made of carbon and leather. At the start of sales, the cost of the Golden Rock console will be $ 499,000. Caviar Sony PlayStation 5 Golden Rock is a special dimension of design, a mixture of rationality and brightness, pure fine lines, and deliberate luxury.”

To order yours jump over to the Caviar website by following the link below. Or if you don’t want to wait for delivery, you could melt down one of your gold bars and stick it to the side of your favorite games console.

