Casio GSW-H1000 Wear OS rugged GPS smartwatch $700



Casio has today introduced a new smartwatch to its range of wearable timepieces in the form of the Casio GSW-H1000 powered by Google’s Wear OS operating system and designed to provide a rugged smartwatch enclosed in a 10 shock resistant case offering 20-bar water resistance. The smartwatch face allows you to view data such as pace and heart rate in a three-tiered layout, which can be customised allowing you to rearrange data points to create your perfect screen display whatever your activity.

“Quickly access the G-SQUAD PRO’s diverse array of functions. Swipe around the periphery of the screen to scroll through icons and locate the Heart Rate Monitor, Map and other features with ease. Button operation also available for use with gloves.”

The Dual-layer display of the Casio GSW-H1000 provides “outstanding visibility”, offering a “optimal multi-function display with the digital layer and auto switching between time and watch functions with the analogue”. Choose from three different types of watch faces to suit the setting or your preferred style. Settings options also allow customisation of background patterns and theme colours. Select theme colours of blue, red, gold or custom for each of the three watch faces backgrounds, measurement screen interfaces and more.

“Running, working out, pushing it to the limit” an essential piece of multi-sport gear for your quest for toughness The first G-SHOCK smartwatch powered with Wear OS by Google. A tough case ensures shock resistance and 20-bar water resistance,plus GPS functionality and multiple sensors. Loaded with functions useful for a wide range of activities” from daily workouts to extreme sports.”

“Includes an original Casio app with support for a variety of sports. From training activities like running, indoor workouts and swimming to biking, snowboarding and fishing, the app includes 15 activities and 24 indoor workout options for use in a wide range of athletic settings.”

“Wear OS by Google works with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store) or iOS. Supported features may vary between platforms and countries with compatibility subject to change.”

