Automate your cars spoiler with the Active Aero aerodynamics controller

Car enthusiasts looking to upgrade their spoiler may be interested in a new aerodynamic controller which uses servos fitted either directly to the spoiler or internally in the car to control the fins on your vehicles rear spoiler. Check out the video below to learn more about the Active Aero system which has this week launched via Kickstarter with early bird pledges available from £199.

Features of the aerodynamics controller include :

– Threshold based dual plane: robust bug free software reacts to braking G, acceleration G and cornering G for aero vectoring. Control surfaces are deployed when the accelerometer values rise above a set threshold

– Threshold based single plane: robust bug free software reacts to braking G, acceleration G, this is for use with single control surfaces. Control surfaces are deployed when the accelerometer values rise above a set threshold

– Proportional based dual plane: more complex but bug free software reacts to braking G, acceleration G and cornering G for aero vectoring. The control surfaces are deployed proportionally according to the accelerometer value. This is more suited to serous racing and will require adjustments to the response values to tune it to your car get the best from the system.

– Proportional based single plane: more complex but bug free software reacts to braking G, acceleration G. The control surfaces are deployed proportionally according to the accelerometer value. This is more suited to serous racing and will require adjustments to the response values to tune it to your car get the best from the system.

– Potential Developments We have just scratched the surface with what can be done with the sensor data. So far we have only used the accelerometer data. The system also has a 3 axis gyro, so the control surfaces could be deployed based on body pitch and roll.

Source : Kickstarter

