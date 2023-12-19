CREN 25 mode waterproof camping light, power bank and speaker

The CREN MC01 is a remarkable device that has been designed to serve multiple functions, notably as a lantern and a Bluetooth speaker. This multifunctional device is not just an ordinary camping light; it encompasses eight functions and 25 lighting modes, promising a versatile and immersive experience for outdoor enthusiasts.

One of the standout features of the CREN MC01 is its ability to synchronize light shows with music. This unique feature transforms the device from a simple utility to an entertainment hub, creating a lively and dynamic atmosphere during outdoor activities. The device can produce 360° stereo sound, further enhancing the outdoor experience with high-quality audio that complements the light show.

Early bird pricing are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $69 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the typical retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

In terms of lighting, the CREN MC01 boasts impressive specifications. It has a maximum brightness of 1000 lumens, a measure of light output that surpasses many conventional camping lights. Furthermore, it has a beam reach of up to 240 meters, ensuring a broad coverage area. This feature is particularly useful during night-time activities such as camping or hiking, where adequate lighting is crucial for safety and navigation.

The CREN MC01 also offers flexibility in terms of light exposure. Users can adjust the focus of the beam range, with options for a focused 180° exposure or a 360° light spread. This adjustability makes the device adaptable for various situations, from lighting up a specific area to illuminating an entire campsite.

The versatility of the CREN MC01 extends beyond its lighting and sound capabilities. The device comes with various mounting accessories, making it adaptable for a wide range of outdoor activities. Whether it’s setting up a light source at a campsite or mounting it on a bicycle for a night ride, the MC01 proves to be a practical companion.

If the CREN campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the CREN multifunctional camping light project examine the promotional video below.

For an even more immersive experience, two MC01 units can be paired for synchronized lighting and sound. This feature enhances the overall impact of the light and sound show, creating a more dramatic and engaging atmosphere during outdoor gatherings or events.

In addition to its entertainment features, the CREN MC01 also has provisions for emergencies. It includes a powerful strobe function, which can be used to attract attention in emergency situations. Moreover, the device can emit an SOS pattern with sound, providing an additional means of signaling for help.

The device also features a colored breathing light setting, which can be used to create a serene and calming atmosphere. This feature can be particularly useful during quiet evenings outdoors, providing a soothing ambiance that complements the natural surroundings.

The CREN MC01 is a multifunctional device that offers a unique blend of utility, entertainment, and safety features. Its range of functions, from lighting modes to sound synchronization, makes it a versatile companion for various outdoor activities. With its impressive light output, adjustable focus, and emergency features, the MC01 is more than just a camping light—it’s a comprehensive outdoor solution.

