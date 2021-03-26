Camera Test: OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra(video)

The new OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 smartphones were made official earlier this week and now we have a camera test between the OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21.

The video below from Supersaf puts the cameras of the two handsets to test side by side the Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 108 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide, 10 megapixel telephoto and 10 megapixel periscope telephone.

The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 48 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultrawide, 8 megapixel telephoto and a 2 megapixel depth camera, lets find out how the two handsets compare.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with technology from Hasselblad, OnePlus worked with them developing the cameras on the handsets.

It is interesting to see the comparison between the cameras on the two handsets, both devices come with great cameras, although it looks like the Galaxy S21 Ultra has the edge over the new OnePlus 9 Pro.

Source & Image Credit Supersaf

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals