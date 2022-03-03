Photographers foreign ergonomic camera strap harness capable of holding DSLR cameras even with the largest of lenses. May be interested in the pi Strap SPORT, a version of the popular pi Strap specifically designed for sporting applications. The design frees pressure from your neck and makes access to your camera quicker and more stable.

Now available via Kickstarter the project has already raised nearly half its required pledge goal with over 27 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $78 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates).

Camera strap harness

“This is our 3rd Kickstarter project and it’s always exciting to launch a new product on Kickstarter again, Silence Corner was created to make products that really work, and hopefully one day we will be a photographer’s dream brand, so we’re always keep working so bad, with your support, we will soon be able to achieve our goals, thank you. The Reward for early bird backers will be shipped in April and are expected to arrive at your designated address in early May, the rest of the products will be shipped in May and arrive by the end of May. “

If the pi Strap SPORT crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the pi Strap SPORT ergonomic camera strap harness project watch the promotional video below.

“The Logo of Silence Corner image is from Manta, Manta’s elegance inspires us ,The silent ocean describes the atmosphere of the silence corner. It symbolizes the unknown and challenges faced by photography enthusiasts in finding the perfect picture, While enjoying traveling alone, you are also facing the lonliness. We have manufacturing, operations, and logistics set up and ready to go.”

“The funding raised on Kickstarter will be used for production and manufacturing. You don’t need to worry about product manufacturing, we can produce fast, the only thing you need to worry about is, based on the current situation with Covid in the world, delays and extended transport times are always a risk.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the ergonomic camera strap harness, jump over to the official pi Strap SPORT crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

