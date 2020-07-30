REVORING lets photographers use one camera lens filter on multiple thread size lenses

Photographers and videographers may be interested in a new variable Step Ring designed for camera lens filters created by H&Y. The REVORING Step Ring has been created to provide photographers with the ability to use one camera lens filter on multiple thread size lenses. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the photography accessory which is now available via Kickstarter.

The crowdfunding project has raised over $350,000 thanks to over 3,000 backers and currently has just nine days remaining on its campaign. Early bird pledges are available from $23 or £18 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during November 2020. It’s creators explain more about the inspiration and design of the useful camera filter accessory.

“Quite simply the world’s most advanced step ring adapter ever made for a camera lens. Our cleverly designed and innovative variable blade technology gives any DSLR or Mirrorless camera system user the ability to use 1 single filter on multiple lenses, without the need for multiple step rings. So simple in its function, many have said: “why has this never been done before?”. Well, now we are proud to say that it has been done! But, we are not quite there yet. We now need your help in backing to bring this amazing product to life.”

“Almost 3 years of research and development, along with extensive field testing have been applied to bring the REVORING that much closer to reality. Our manufacturing process ensures that the materials used match the quality that customers have come to expect from H&Y. We are confident that image-makers across the globe will fall in love with this new concept and the REVORING systems will quickly become an indispensable partner for countless photographers and filmmakers.”

Source : Kickstarter

