Call of Duty Warzone launches today offering free-to-play action to all

Following on from leaked details about the new Call of Duty Warzone games, Activision has announced the game will be launching today March 10th 2020 at 8AM PDT as a one-time early access for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare owners, and launch a few hours later around 12PM PDT, free for everyone to play. You do not need to own the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to download, play and enjoy Warzone. Call of Duty: Warzone is free for everyone.

Check out the trailer below to learn more about the new Call of Duty Warzone game that offers a Battle Royale tutor offering a “massive new combat experience” where up to 150 players take the role of a veteran Tier 1 Operator and drop in to the dense and sprawling world of Verdansk.

“At launch, players can squad up in trios with their friends on Playstation 4, Battle.net for PC, or Xbox One across two game modes: Battle Royale and Plunder. In Battle Royale, fight to be the last squad standing while escaping the deadly gas in the swiftly closing circle with up to 150 players. In Plunder, the race is on to collect the most in-match Cash by looting across the map, taking down enemies to steal their Cash, and completing in-match Contracts.

Warzone takes place in Verdansk, an expansive city with multiple named zones and well over 300 points of interest. Each zone features distinct landmarks like the Gorengard Lumber Yard or the Gora Dam; the zones take place across different environment types like cities and rural areas for unique engagements. Change up your drop location in each match to get a better lay of the land and take advantage of what Verdansk has to offer.”

Source : Activision

