Call of Duty Vanguard beta weekends announced

Activision has published more details about the upcoming launch of its latest first person shooter in the Call of Duty Vanguard beta weekends. If you preorder Vanguard for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 you can enter the beta testing phase which takes place over two weekends. The first weekend takes place from Friday, September 10th at 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST to Monday, September 13th at 10 AM PT / 6PM BST. The second weekend lasts from Thursday, September 16th at 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST to Monday, September 20th at 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST. In most cases, a PlayStation Plus subscription is not required to play the Beta, in either weekend explains Activision.

Call of Duty Vanguard beta weekend

In weekend one: play the new Champion Hill tournament mode or go classic with Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. Also try Patrol, a new Multiplayer mode featuring an objective that’s constantly on the move. Weekend 1 features three Multiplayer maps: Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu, which span three different fronts of WWII and three distinctly different environments.

“In addition to being among the first to try out the core Call of Duty: Vanguard MP experience, those who participate in the Multiplayer Beta (either in the Early Access weekend and/or the Open Beta weekend) and who reach a Level of 20 will receive a bonus Weapon Blueprint for use in Call of Duty: Vanguard at the game’s launch on November 5 and in Call of Duty: Warzone when the new map launches later this year.”

Source : PlayStation : Xbox

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals