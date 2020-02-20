If you are looking to increase your strength you may be interested in a new device called Calibrex, designed to provide a strength coach in your pocket. Calibrex allows you to easily track your form, repetitions and velocity enabling you to “train like a professional” without the cost savings creators. Simply attach the small device to the end of your barbell to record data which is then sent to a companion application available for both Android and iOS devices.

“Calibrex learns your movement habits and keeps track of your form at any given moment. One of our biggest features is the “beep” sound, which detects discrepancies in the balance of the two sides. If one side is lower than the other one, your headphones will play a sound from the corresponding side that needs adjustment. The app generates informative graphic representations from the user’s collected movement data, which they can share with friends, personal trainers, chiropractors and other experts who understand the phenomenon of the body and why it is so important for both of our sides to be equally strengthened and conditioned.”

Tracking metrics of Calibrex include :

– Form: We track the balance of the bar and give you audio cues through your headphones when it’s not level.

– Velocity: We show you how fast your last reps were. If you’re going as heavy as you can, the only way to track intensity is through speed.

– Reps: No need to record how many reps & sets you’ve done, we have you covered. Week after week, keep up with your workouts – pencil-free.

– Rest: How much time do you need to recover? Stop checking your texts and get that pump! We keep you honest about your downtime.

Features of the Calibrex a strength coach in your pocket include :

– Immediate feedback on the quality of your lifts.

– Real-time audio cues to help you push harder.

– World-class workout tracker that helps you find the perfect program for your individual goals.

– Calibrex X1 corrects your form and keeps track of every single rep

For more information, full specifications and a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official crowdfunding campaign page on Indiegogo by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

