VAE Energy caffeine spray lets you carry 16 coffees in your pocket

VAE Labs based entrance Canada have created a new device capable of providing a caffeine hit whenever you need with a simple spray on your tongue. The VAE Energy Spray offers an easy way to carry the equivalent caffeine dosage of 16 coffees in your pocket, offering the “ultimate energy and convenience”. Designed to provide 2-3 weeks of energy, VAE is now available to back via Indiegogo.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $69 or £54, offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the VAE Energy Spray Indiegogo campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the VAE Energy Spray project review the promotional video below.

“Sprayed onto your tongue, VAE is quick and convenient whenever you need a boost. At only 3.6 inches (9.2cm) tall, VAE easily fits into your pocket or purse. With its sleek design, it complements any style. VAE was created for the “doer”, people who work hard and get stuff done. Whether you are on your feet all day, or working from home, VAE is there to help you get you through your tasks.”

“Though VAE’s primary ingredient is caffeine, 2 additional ingredients were added that reduce the caffeine jitters and crash. With these, VAE is made of 6 components: water (the base), caffeine, NALT, Rhodiola rosea, three sweeteners (sucralose, ace k and xylitol) and natural flavoring. We take our health and yours very seriously, so we chose to use only a small number of highly effective ingredients to provide a clean energy experience.”

VAE comes in two color combinations either black and gold or white and rose-gold finishes, colour options will be made after the campaign ends via an online survey. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official VAE Energy Spray crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

