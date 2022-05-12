Cadillac Escalade-V is luxurious and powerful

Cadillac has revealed a new sporty SUV with plenty of power and people hauling capability. The SUV is the Escalade-V, sporting a 682 horsepower engine with 653 pound-foot of torque. The engine is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 paired with a 10-speed automatic.

To help get all that power to the road, the Escalade-V is only offered with full-time active all-wheel-drive. Escalade-V also has unique front and rear fascias, quad exhaust outlets, and six-piston Brembo brakes. Caddy also fitted it with special 22-inch wheels and standard Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension that is uniquely tuned.

Other features include a curved OLED with 38 inches of diagonal display space and a standard AKG studio reference 36-speaker audio system. Super Cruise is also available, but that option will be late availability. The SUV can reach 60 mph in less than 4.4 seconds and will go on sale this summer. Pricing starts at $149,990.

