TerraMaster D4-300 4-Bay Business DAS launches for $150

TerraMaster has introduced their new D4-300 4-Bay Business DAS making it available to purchase from $149.99. The new storage system is equipped with high-speed USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1 interface and supports Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Offering four bays supporting 3.5″ and 2.5″ HDDs and 2.5″ SSDs capable of handling up to 72 TB (4x 18 TB drives). As well as coming supplied with a full suite of protection against data corruption, power failure, and other risks.

“The TerraMaster D4-300 4-bay DAS storage is the perfect storage solution for expanding businesses looking for large-capacity, fast, and reliable data storage. It is compatible with 3.5″ and 2.5″ SATA HDDs and 2.5″ SSDs offering greater storage support flexibility and supports up to 72 TB maximum internal raw capacity.”

Features of the TerraMaster D4-300 4-Bay Business DAS include:

Driverless, Plug-and-Play – The TerraMaster D4-300 supports Windows, Mac, and Linux systems and its USB connectivity supports a wide selection of devices including PCs, servers, smart TVs, and other devices.

Fast Connectivity – The TerraMaster D4-300 comes with a USB3.1 Type-C Gen1 USB port that supports a wide variety of devices. It offers a maximum read speed of 417 MB/s and maximum read speed of 369 MB/s with SSD storage.

Power Protection – The D4-300 features a power protection function that automatically protects the DAS device from an incorrect power source.

Flexible Application Support – The D4-300 is suitable for various data applications such as video editing, research and development, file backup, music library, surveillance footage, corporate data storage, and other forms of data.

Intelligent Thermal Protection – The D4-300 DAS features an intelligent temperature-controlled low-noise cooling fan that ensures optimal temperature for your hard drives.

Source : TerraMaster

