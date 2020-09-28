Budget Cuts finally launches on PlayStation VR

PlayStation VR gamers will be pleased to know that finally Budget Cuts from Neco Software has finally arrived on the PlayStation virtual reality platform and is now available the purchase from the PlayStation Store. Check out the videos below to learn more about what you can expect from this action adventure game already available on other virtual reality platforms.

“You are an employee at the mega conglomerate TransCorp, and it’s your job to stamp papers and file files! Unfortunately for you, TransCorp is an expert in the business of manufacturing cost-cutting robots, and now you are about to be fired.”

“Built for Virtual Reality from the ground up, Budget Cuts is a stealth game set in a dystopian office-scape with tons of evil robots and even more knives (for throwing and stabbing them with!) Use your TransLocator gun to teleport through the many departments of TransCorp. Sneak around corners, hide behind air vents, or go nuts with lots of robot-killing action!”

“Budget Cuts Arcade (accessed through the arcade machine in the main menu room) is a free update that now comes with the base game automatically, and adds four new bonus levels to the game, new difficulty levels, as well as a new Arcade Game Mode with high scores for the best runs!”

Features of the PSVR Budget Cuts game:

– Offline single player

– PlayStation VR headset required

– PlayStation Camera required

– 2 PlayStation Move motion controllers required

– Offline play enabled

Source : PlayStation Store : Road To VR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals