BT to remove all data caps on home broadband

BT has announced that it will be removing all data caps on its home broadband in the UK, everyone will now have unlimited data during the corona virus outbreak.

The company also revealed that they will be placing a cap of £5 a month on charges for vulnerable customers so that can make calls without having to worry about large bills.

Unlimited home broadband for all. We’re also removing all caps on your home broadband plans so every customer has unlimited data to use whether working from home, keeping the kids connected to school or streaming the latest films.

Vulnerable customers. We’ve a number of initiatives here:

To help our most vulnerable BT landline only customers, we’re removing out-of-bundle charges for the most critical services, such as UK landline and mobile calls, and placing a £5 per month cap so they can make the essential calls they need to keep in touch, without worrying about their bill.

The company also said that they are working hard to make sure that all of their services continue to function well and that they are confident tht they will be able to do this.

Source BT

