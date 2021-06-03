Brydge iTrack wireless iPadOS trackpad

Brydge has created new wireless trackpad specifically designed for Apple iPads capable of running the iPadOS 14.5 and higher operating system. Available in Space Gray the aluminium and glass trackpad is now available to purchase priced at $100, offering Multi-Touch functionality Bluetooth connectivity and instant on technology.

“Meet iTrack. A premium standalone trackpad for those looking to get the most out of iPadOS. Featuring a massive touch area of 5.5 in x 3.3 in (139.7 mm x 83.8 mm), the iTrack allows you to use your iPad effectively in a desktop environment. Navigating even the most complex workflows has never been easier.”

“The iTrack natively integrates with iPadOS, allowing you to use all of the multi-touch features you’re used to. Easily work within spreadsheets, select text, switch between apps and more, all from your trackpad. Have an older generation iPad or a keyboard without a trackpad? The new iTrack is designed to work seamlessly along any other keyboard or accessory, complementing all workflows. Sensors within the device detect subtle pressure differences that are applied and allow you to click accurately. Tapping, scrolling and swiping has never been more comfortable.”

For more information on full specifications jump over to the official Brydge store by following the link below.

Source : Brydge

