BrightDrop Zevo 600 sets electric van record

An electric delivery van manufacturer called BrightDrop worked with FedEx to set a Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by an electric cargo van on a single charge. The vehicle used to set the record was driven by Stephen Marlin and was a BrightDrop Zevo 600. The van drove 260 miles from New York City to Washington DC.

Along the route, the driver and record-setting van stopped at various landmarks in both Philadelphia and Baltimore. BrightDrop delivered the first electric vans to FedEx in December of last year. The company completed its first production builds of the electric van in 20 months.

BrightDrop is part of GM, and the 20-month timeframe makes it the fastest vehicle to market in the history of GM. The 260-mile journey saw the Zevo 600 transport a shipment of sustainable cleaning products from Full Circle company HQ in New York City to MOM’s Organic Market in Washington DC.

