Bright Memory: Infinite sci-fi adventure unveiled for Xbox Series X

During Microsoft’s Inside Xbox May 2020 reveal announcing new games you can expect to be launched on the Xbox Series Console later this year game developer Playism has unveiled their new science-fiction adventure, shooter Bright Memory: Infinite set in a “sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036”.

Players take on the role of Shelia, a member of the Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO), an organization in possession of more advanced science and technology than even the military.

“BM:I is full of breathtaking fun and exciting action, such as navigating a spaceship that can travel through time, battling ancient samurai displaced from 1000 years ago to the present, and exploring a wormhole that has appeared on Earth.”

“The quality of the graphics of Bright Memory: Infinite for the Xbox Series X is the aspect I focused most on throughout the game’s development, in order to truly harness and show off the abilities of the next-gen system. This can particularly be seen in the wormholes appearing in the game. I’ve also made use of the dramatic visual effects made possible by the Xbox Series X, which can be seen in dynamic scenes in which wind, rain, leaves, and pebbles are visibly sucked toward a wormhole as the player explores their surroundings. These stunning visual effects are all possible thanks to DirectX Raytracing (DXR) on the Xbox Series X.”

Source : Microsoft

