Breez is a new fan that can be controlled in a number of unique ways using a companion application or control buttons on the fan itself. Allowing you to enjoy a silent breeze of air or relax using the integrated sound machine that can be controlled using the companion phone application selecting from 10 different fan speeds. “Independent control of air and sound. Crank the fan noise or make it silent. Plus scheduling, temperature-sensing start/stop, and more.”

Breez ultra-silent fan and relaxing sound machine

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $119 or £87 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We took what we learned from making the best sound machine on the market and put it into a smart bedroom fan on which the sound is just as important as the air. For most fans, the sound is the byproduct. We decided to make it a primary feature.”

If the Breez campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Breez project play the promotional video below.

“The primary fan directs air around the acoustic hub to cool you off. It uses a brushless motor so there’s no motor noise and the blades were engineered to be whisper quiet. The sound impeller can be adjusted to provide the perfect amount of fan sound for your bedroom (or go completely silent if you’d prefer!). The tone adjustment dial allows you to adjust the tone from whisper quiet to the signature SNOOZ fan sound to create your own personal sound cocoon.”

Breez design process

“Hyper-efficient brushless DC motors power the fan and the internal impeller. Brushless motors are ~80% more efficient and much quieter than the brushed motors that are used on most other table fans. This means that Breez can adjust from whisper quiet to the perfect fan drone we know you’ll love (and already do if you’re familiar with SNOOZ!).”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the silent fan and sound machine, jump over to the official Breez crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

