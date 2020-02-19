Breakfast Station makes healthy breakfast options in less than 3 minutes

If like me you sometimes miss your breakfast or needed to be placed in front of you, the Breakfast Station white be with more investigation. As the name suggests the desktop system can create a variety of healthy breakfast options in less than 3 minutes without any preparation.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more. Early bird pledges are now available with a 40% discount and worldwide delivery expected to take place during November 2020.

“Our mission at Simplistarts is to allow more families to take the time to eat breakfast and enjoy their mornings. We also want to allow people with reduced mobility to be more independent. Too many people do not bother to eat well in the morning for lack of time or because it is too complicated to eat healthy. By helping us bring the breakfast station to life, you are helping a lot of families at the same time. With the built-in coffee maker, there is no need to have extra appliances on your counter. With the single serve brewing system, you can prepare your favorite coffee or hot beverage every morning.”

Features of the Breakfast Station include :

– A machine that can create a wide variety of healthy breakfast in less than 3 minutes without any preparation.

– Thanks to the pre-filled biodegradable cups, pre-portioned with nutritious and dehydrated ingredients that can last long in your pantry.

– All the cups biodegradable are made with paper and PLA.

– A reusable option is also available where you can buy the ingredient in bulk, you just fill it with the appropriate amount.

Source : Kickstarter

