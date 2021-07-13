BrakeAce monitors your bike braking to improve your speed

If you enjoy carrying out time trials on your mountain bike or racing bike, you may be interested in a new gadget called the BrakeAce. Once fitted to your bike the BrakeAce will monitor your braking patterns to help you improve your speed over your favorite runs or races. “BrakeAce is the world’s first braking sensor and application combo, designed to help mountain bikers get faster without getting fitter.”

The BrakeAce bike braking sensor sensor measures every aspect of your slowing and stopping, while the app crunches the data to show you three opportunities or places on your trail you can improve your speed the most. “For mountain bikers, our brakes are our throttle. Yes we pedal uphill, but braking is much more important than pedaling once we head back down.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $467 or £346 (depending on current exchange rates). If the BrakeAce campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the BrakeAce bike braking monitor project watch the promotional video below.

“Measuring and analyzing braking is the mountain bike equivalent to measuring power in road cycling – power meters progressed cycling, and BrakeAce advances MTB. Once you finish your ride or run, the app will show you three Key Opportunities. This is where the rubber hits the trail and you can start improving. BrakeAce is designed for any mountain biker, regardless of their riding ability or what kind of bike they ride.”

“You’ll get a FlowScore evaluating your overall braking performance, a definitive way for you and your friends to compare braking. You can also easily see your braking Duration, Intensity, and Modulation for all braking, as well as front/rear balance, caliper temperature, and enough meaningful metrics to keep you busy until your next ride!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the bike braking monitor, jump over to the official BrakeAce crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals