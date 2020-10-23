Brabus Rocket 900 “One of Ten” comes with 900 horsepower

Brabus have taken the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ and give the car a serious upgrade, they have created the Brabus Rocket 900 “One of Ten” and the car comes with a massive 900 horsepower.

The Brabus Rocket 900 is powered by a 4.8 litre V8 that produces 900 horsepower, it has a 0 to 62 time of just 2.8 seconds.

The new BRABUS ROCKET 900 “ONE OF TEN” is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ powered by a four-liter eight-cylinder with two turbochargers. This engine is the basis for the new BRABUS ROCKET 900 Biturbo V8 increased-displacement engine.

As we all know, there is nothing to replace displacement other than more displacement. Elaborately designed engines with more displacement have a long and successful tradition at BRABUS. The Bottrop-based company is likely the only tuner today to engage in this kind of performance enhancement, which involves major outlay but is highly efficient.

The BRABUS power unit engineers, technicians and electronics specialists drew on the huge expertise of more than four decades of tuning to develop this new BRABUS ROCKET 900 V8 hi-tech engine, which is built in the company engine shop.

