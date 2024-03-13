Brabus 930 is a Mercedes AMG S Class with 930 Horsepower

Brabus has taken the Mercedes AMG S 63 E Performance and gives the car some serious power, the new car is called the Brabus 930 and it comes with a massive 930 horsepower and a 0 to 62 mph time of just 3.2 seconds.

The car comes with a wide range of upgrades over the standard Mercedes AMG S 63 E Performance, this includes Brabus Monoblock ZM wheels, an exclusive Brabus Masterpiece interior, and a range of exposed carbon aerodynamics.

The BRABUS 930 showcases the German luxury manufacturer’s leading edge in automotive performance with its hybrid drive system. This model melds a turbocharged eight-cylinder engine with an electric motor to unleash a formidable 684 kW / 930 hp (917 bhp) and a peak torque of 1,510 Nm (1,114 lb-ft), underlining BRABUS’s tradition of exceptional power.

At the heart of the BRABUS 930 is an eight-cylinder engine equipped with two advanced BRABUS turbochargers, delivering 544 kW / 740 hp (730 bhp) and 980 Nm (723 lb-ft) of torque, integrating the hybrid drive’s electric motor, contributing an additional 140 kW / 190 hp (188 bhp), required significant enhancements to the vehicle’s electronic control systems.

This meticulous engineering effort involved rigorous testing across various platforms, including stationary engine test benches and cutting-edge AWD chassis dynamometers, as well as comprehensive trials on racetracks, test tracks, and public roads to fine-tune the system.

You can find out full details about the new Brabus 930 over at the Barbus website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, bt we suspect that this fast luxury saloon may come with a hefty price tag.

Source Brabus



