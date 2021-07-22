Brabus 800 SUV Coupe has 800 horsepower

Brabus has unveiled their latest high powered SUV, the Brabus 800 SUV Coupe which is based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe.

The new Brabus 800 SUV Coupe comes with 800 horsepower and 1000 Nm of torque, the car comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.4 seconds.

Sports SUV redefined – the Brabus 800 stands for the best of both worlds; suitable for every purpose, this vehicle is a reliable companion and maximizes the full potential of an SUV coupe. With its extremely high-performance 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine and special high-performance turbochargers, this super coupe produces 588 kW / 800 HP and thus offers excellent performance. The 1,000 Nm power is transmitted via a nine-speed automatic transmission, which can be shifted either automatically or manually – through it, the BRABUS 800 accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.4 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 280 km / h. Additionally, the BRABUS quad stainless-steel high-performance exhaust system with actively controlled valves ensures the proper acoustics and further perfects power delivery by reducing the exhaust backpressure. It offers active sound management by enabling the driver to switch between a throaty V8 tone in ‘Sport’ mode and a subtle whisper in ‘Coming Home’ mode at the touch of button.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus 800 SUV Coupe over at the Brabus website at the link below.

Source Brabus

