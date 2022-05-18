Brabus 700 is a Rolls-Royce Ghost with 700 horsepower

We have seen a number of new cars from Brabus today, the latest one is based on the Rolls-Royce Ghost, the Brabus 700.

The car comes with 700 horsepower and it features 950 Nm of torque, the car comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.2 seconds. It is powered by an n6.7 litre twin-turbo V12.

The best of both worlds – The BRABUS 700 combines next-level luxury and staggering performance in signature BRABUS fashion. Designed to push the boundaries, this illustrious luxury limousine accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds courtesy of the 6.7-liter twin-turbocared V12 engine configuration producing its namesake 514 kW / 700 hp. The lightning-fast power transmission of the 950 Nm is provided by an eight-speed automatic transmission. With an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h, every tour with this cultivated high-performer becomes an unforgettable experience on the road, underlined by breathtaking comfort and next-level elegance. The elegant and exceedingly sporty 1-Second-Wow character of the BRABUS 700 is underscored by 22-inch BRABUS Monoblock M “Platinum Edition” forged wheels. State-of-the-art manufacturing processes and an exclusive “Shadow Chrome” finish ensure an unmistakable look and maximum strength.

You can find out more details about the new BRABUS 700 over at the Brabus website at the link below, it looks impressive from the photos.

Source Brabus

