BOSS SY-200 synthesizer guitar pedal offers a “A World of Synth Tones at Your Feet”

The new BOSS SY-200 synthesizer guitar pedal has been specifically designed to provide you with a “A World of Synth Tones at Your Feet” say its creators. The BOSS SY-200 can be used with any guitar or bass simply by plugging in a standard 1/4-inch cable. Musicians can enjoy a latency-free performance thanks to the custom DSP and the latest BOSS innovations, providing a “natural extension of your instrument, letting you play freely without altering your normal technique in any way.”

Boss SY-200 guitar synthesizer features

– Advanced BOSS polyphonic guitar synth technology in a streamlined 200 series pedal

– 12 analog-style synth categories with many variations in each (171 sounds total)

– Three adjustable parameters for customizing sounds

– 128 memories for saving and recalling sounds

– Fast sound creation with hands-on controls and large display

– No special pickup required—play rich, dynamic synth tones with any guitar or bass

– Latency-free performance for unrestricted musical expression

– Assignable Memory/CTL 1 switch for memory change, hold, pitch control, and more

– Blend synth and normal guitar sounds with independent level controls

– Parallel send/return loop for easy integration with other pedals on your board

– Selectable modes for globally optimizing the synth engine for guitar or bass

– Supports extended control with up to two external footswitches or an expression pedal

– Full MIDI I/O provided with space-saving 3.5 mm TRS jacks (connection cables available separately)

– Micro USB jack for firmware updates

– Runs on PSA-series AC adaptor or three AA-size batteries

“Offering a universe of rich, analog-inspired polyphonic tones in a small footprint, the SY-200 makes it simple to weave BOSS’s expressive guitar and bass synth technology into all of your musical journeys. Building on the fun, instant-gratification experience of the acclaimed SY-1, this blue inspiration machine features an expanded sound set, more tone-shaping possibilities, and 128 memories for storing your sonic creations. Two onboard footswitches provide deep real-time performance control, and you can take things even further with external footswitches, an expression pedal, and MIDI.”

“The SY-200 transforms your guitar or bass into a versatile analog-flavored synth, ready to infuse your music with dynamic, compelling, and evocative new voices. This streamlined stomp gives you 171 total sounds organized in 12 intuitive categories, along with adjustable parameters for customizing the tone and response. And with 128 memory locations, you’re able to store your favorite sounds and instantly recall them while performing.”

Source : BOSS

