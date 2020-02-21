Borderlands movie to be directed by Eli Roth

The Deadline website is this week reporting that Eli Roth has accepted the role of director for the upcoming Borderlands movie, Inspired by the 2K first-person shooter PC-console game Borderlands for Lionsgate. Production is expected to take place later this year. Roth explained in a statement :

“I’m so excited to dive into the world of Borderlands and I could not be doing it with a better script, producing team, and studio. I have a long, successful history with Lionsgate – I feel like we have grown up together and that everything in my directing career has led to a project of this scale and ambition. I look forward to bringing my own energy, ideas, and vision to the wild, fun, and endlessly creative world of the game. Randy Pitchford and everyone at Gearbox have been incredibly supportive of my ideas – it really feels like a perfect storm of creators coming together. We are out to make a new classic, one which the fans of the game will love, but also one which will find new audiences globally.”

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane added : “With Eli’s vision and Craig’s screenplay, we believe we have cracked the code on bringing the anarchic world of Borderlands to the big screen in a big way that will be a fresh, compelling and cinematic event for moviegoers and fans of the game,”

