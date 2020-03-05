Boosted electric skateboards announce “significant” layoffs

Unfortunately the electric skateboard manufacturer Boosted has today announced “significant” layoffs to help restructure the company while it pursues”strategic options under new ownership”.

Dear Boosted Riders,

Today we had to make the incredibly difficult decision to let a significant portion of the Boosted team go. We understand this news will come as a surprise to many of you, but unfortunately, developing, manufacturing, and maintaining electric vehicles is highly capital-intensive, and over the last year-and-a-half our business has faced an additional unplanned challenge with the high expense of the US-China tariff war. The Boosted brand will continue to pursue strategic options under new ownership.

Boosted was founded in 2012 with the mission to make transportation fun, fast and simple for everyone. Since that time, we’ve launched three generations of breakthrough electric skateboards, and the first vehicle-grade electric scooter, the Boosted Rev. Over 100,000 riders have gone tens of millions of miles on Boosted boards and scooters, and an entire micro-mobility transportation industry has arisen around light electric vehicles. Over the years we have also developed amazing talent that has gone on to take leadership roles in many other great companies in this emergent industry. And we have helped foster a culture and movement back to light vehicles. We are extremely proud of what our company has accomplished, and gratified to see so many happy customers riding their Boosted vehicles every day.

To Boosted’s customers and community, we’d like to thank you for your passionate support and encouragement over the last nine years. It’s been the thrill of our lives to spend time with you and help shape the future of mobility together. To the Boosted team, you made this company a special place, created multiple generations of incredibly innovative products, and created a compelling global brand; thank you so much for your hard work and dedication over the years.

Jeff Russakow, CEO

Source : TC : Boosted

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals