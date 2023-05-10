Silica crossover FPS and RTS game from Bohemia Interactive

Bohemia Interactive have this week announced the availability of its new crossover of FPS and RTS Silica game into Early Access. Where up to 3 factions battle for control over the planet of Baltarus allowing players to either take a command role overhead or dive into the action on the ground. “Dive into Silica, an immersive blend of first-person shooter and real-time strategy, each true to its respective genre. The game allows you freedom of choice without forcing you to play as either.”

Bohemia Interactive Silica game

“Hello soldiers. The day you’ve been waiting for is finally here! Silica game is out on Steam in Early Access. You can now immerse yourself in the scorching deserts of Baltarus, where RTS seamlessly blends with FPS. The price of the game is set at $19.99 during Early Access and at $24.99 after its conclusion. Choose your role between the Commander in real-time strategy, whose mission is to build the base and structures needed to achieve victory, or as an Infantry soldier in FPS, where you fight on the front lines against your enemies. You’ll get to control all the units and vehicles along with their arsenal.”

“Lead from above as commander, or experience the action first-hand, either alone, or with friends. Join one of two human armies, or hunt them down as the territorial aliens. If you prefer sand-filled boots, bullets whizzing overhead, and menacing alien jaws closing in, the infantry role is for you. Not limited to merely foot-based soldiers, you can also take control of any available vehicles, including the colossal Harvester, the speedy Light Quad, or the insidious Siege Tank, just to name a few.”

Silica Arena Gameplay

Source : Steam : Bohemia Interactive





