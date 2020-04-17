Dry your whole body in seconds with the Arebo one touch body dryer

Arebo is a unique One Touch body Dryer that provides both warm and cool air allowing you to quickly dry your body in just a matter of seconds. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $25,000 would still 19 days remaining and earlybird pledges are available from $220 offering a considerable 37% saving off the recommended retail price.

If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to commence during August 2020.“Introducing Arebo, a super convenient body dryer designed for all bodies of all ages. Simply step on to activate. Step down and it will turn off automatically. “

“Instead of patting yourself down with towels and wearing a shower gown, step right on Arebo. Spend the time brushing your teeth, shaving and putting on makeup, while Arebo conveniently dries your body in less than a minute. By the time you put on your clothes, you’ll be perfectly dry.” Source : Kickstarter

