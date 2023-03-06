BMW XM to be available with special paint options

The new BMW XM is launching soon and now BMW has revealed that their new car will be available with a range of exclusive special paint options.

Some of the new colors that will be available will include BMW Individual Urban Green, BMW Individual Petrol Mica metallic, BMW Individual Anglesey Green metallic and BMW Individual Sepia metallic and more.

Unmissable, irresistible, unconventional: Its powerful presence and a unique design language make the first BMW XM (fuel consumption combined: 1.6 – 1.5 l/100 km [176.6 – 188.3 mpg imp] in the WLTP cycle; electric power consumption combined: 30.1 – 28.9 kWh/100 km in the WLTP cycle; CO2 emissions combined: 36 – 33 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures for the NEDC cycle: – *) an exceptional phenomenon on the roads of this world. The first electrified high-performance automobile from BMW M GmbH fascinates with its extrovert appearance as much as with its innovative, 480 kW/653 hp M HYBRID drive. Additional options for expressing both the unmistakable character of the BMW XM and the personal style of its owner are opened up by the special paintwork from BMW Individual, which can be ordered from April 2023.

The BMW Individual special paint finishes, which are as exclusive as they are expressive, emphasize the design language for the exterior of the BMW XM, which is characterized by generous surfaces, dynamically flowing lines and sharp edges. All BMW Individual special paint finishes are applied in a separate manufacturing process with an increased proportion of manual work. A particularly precise surface treatment and a careful finish ensure that they are characterized by impressive color depth and maximum brilliance.

You can find out more information about these new exclusive paint colors for the new BMW XM over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW





