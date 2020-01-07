Bluetooth SIG announces LE Audio

The Bluetooth SIG has announced that it is launching LE Audio, which is the latest Bluetooth with support for hearing aids and more.

The new LE Audio will bring a range of new features including improved audio sharing, lower power usage and much more.

As the names suggest, Classic Audio operates on the Bluetooth Classic radio while LE Audio operates on the Bluetooth Low Energy radio. LE Audio will not only support development of the same audio products and use cases as Classic Audio, it will introduce exciting new features that promise to improve their performance as well as enable the creation of new products and use cases.

