Smart wearable blood pressure monitor offers medical accuracy monitoring

The YHE smartwatch has been specifically designed to monitor your blood pressure with “medical accuracy ” and HRV, SpO2 analysis say its creators. The new wearable is available priced at $339 offering a $160 saving off the recommended retail price. The Indiegogo campaign will start shipping out to backers during June 2020 and worldwide shipping is available. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the smartwatch blood pressure monitor and its features.

“The design of BP Doctor involved more than 30 new patents relating to its miniaturised pumps, valves and chips, some of which are no larger than a grain of rice. By miniaturizing the components for traditional oscillometric measurement, BP Doctor is capable of using an inflatable cuff within the watch band to take an accurate blood pressure reading just like a regular upper-arm oscillometric machine found in a doctor’s surgery.”

“YHE’s BP Doctor is advancing the mission of eliminating cardiac events, through an innovative smartwatch that proactively monitors blood pressure. With advanced blood pressure, HRV, SpO2 measurement and heart rate monitor, it was designed with your well-being in mind. The design of BP Doctor miniaturize the components for traditional oscillometric measurement, using an inflatable cuff within the watch band to take an accurate blood pressure reading. “

For full specifications, instructional videos and more details on the smartwatch blood pressure monitor that provides medical accuracy on your wrist and peace of mind, jump over to the official Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign page.

Source : Indiegogo

