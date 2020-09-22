Blizzard confirms date for BlizzConline BlizzCon February 2021

Blizzard Entertainment has today announced the date for the BlizzConline event now set to take place February 19–20, 2021. “Attune your chronometers, flip your hourglasses, set a notification on your phone—however you mark the passage of time, save the date for BlizzConline.” Jump over to the official Blizzard Con website for more details of the BlizzConline 2021 event which will include Cosplay Exhibition, Cosplay Contest, Art Contest, Digital Storytelling Contest, Talent Spotlight, March of the Murlocs and more.

“While circumstances are keeping us from gathering in person this year, we’re putting together a little something early next year to channel the spirit of BlizzCon into the form of an online show. We still have a lot of planning to do, and it’ll be some time before we’re ready to share more details—but we wanted to provide a heads-up on how you can be a part of the online fun.”

One of the events we’re planning for BlizzConline is the Community Showcase—an opportunity for cosplay crafters, artists, and other community creators to participate in the show and put their talent on display through a mix of world-class competition and exciting exhibitions. And thanks to the all-online nature of the show, we’re able to make these events accessible to even more people from around the globe. We’re also assembling a special March of the Murlocs and inviting everyone to send us images and videos to join in.

If you’re interested in participating in the March of the Murlocs or the Community Showcase, please be mindful of the appropriate health guidelines for any group-based photos, videos, and other submissions. Read on to discover what you need to know to begin your preparation!”

Source : Blizzard

