Blink mobile emergency electric car charger

Blink has created a new emergency electric car charger capable of using fossil fuels to help charge your electric vehicle at times of need when perhaps an electric point is not available or the power is out. Designed with roadside providers in mind, the Blink Mobile Emergency Charger delivers the speed of the Blink IQ 200 charging station and the convenience of a mobile charger. Enabling roadside service providers the ability to get EV motorists back on the road if they need a quick charge.

Features of the Blink Portable Charger :

– Portable and modular

– Free-standing, doesn’t require installation

– Non-networked charging station

– Simple plug-in to charge use

– Supports 240 VAC charging

– Compatible with all electric vehicles. Tesla adapter required.

– Provides up to 9.6kW continuously

– Charges up to 0.5 to 1 mile of range per minute**

** Depending upon the EV’s capabilities

Specifications of the Blink Portable Charger Level 2 Generated-Powered Solution :

– Amperage : 40 amps

– Voltage : 240 VAC

– Peak Watts : 12.0 kW

– Continuous Watts : 9.6 kW

– Cable Length : 25 ft

– Networked : Optional (WiFi)

– Installation Type : Modular

– Standards Compliance : UL Listed, NEW 625, SAE J1772, and NEMA 3R

– Fuel : Gasoline

Source : Blink : Slashgear

